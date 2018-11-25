Brown, Timothy, - 48, of Vineland, Timothy Patrick Brown, 48 of Vineland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 19, 2018. Tim was a talented chef. He was privileged to share his passion for cooking with the residents and staff of the New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home for 16 years. During his employment, he received multiple awards for perfect attendance and employee of the quarter. He also received many certificates of appreciation and was recognized by the State of NJ and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for his dedication to his job. Prior to the Memorial Home, he was employed by Merighi's Savoy Inn for 15 years. Tim graduated from The ACC Culinary Program with a Silver Medal. He was born and raised in Vineland and was a graduate of Vineland High School, Class of 1988. Tim was an outstanding soccer player for VHS Varsity Soccer and the Vineland Soccer League. As a young boy, he was chosen as one of two from the State of New Jersey to participate in the Sidekick Soccer Tournament which was held at the Spectrum in Phila, Pa where he was awarded the Gold Medal. Tim was a beloved husband and father. He leaves behind his wife Susan (Serad), a beautiful daughter, Savannah and a handsome son, Tyler. Also survived by his mother, Judith E. Brown of Vineland; his father, Dr. Thomas H. (Dr. Tressa A.) Brown of Boundbrook, NJ and Jupiter, Fl; his sister, Kelli A. (Dwight, Jr.) Martinez; brother, Ryan A. (Ericka); mother and father-in-law, Bill and Sandy Serad; brother-in-law, Bill (Trisha) Serad and the beloved uncle to one niece, and four nephews. Family and friends will be received on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland and again on Tuesday from 10am to 10:45am followed by an 11am Funeral Liturgy at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Rd., Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VHS Marching Band or the VHS Soccer program. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
