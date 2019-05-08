Brown, Victor T., - 65, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus. Victor was born in Philadelphia, to Marian (Williams) and Silas Brown and was educated in the Philadelphia Public Schools. He retired from the Atlantic County Department of Family as an Employment Specialist after twenty-six years of service. He was predeceased by: parents, Marian and Silas Brown; mother in law, Delores Washington. Victor leaves to cherish his fond memories: his loving wife, Barbara H. Brown; brothers, Arnold and Gerald; sisters, Carole, Linda (James) and Phyllis; father in law, Robert, Sr.; brothers in law, Richard and Robert, Jr.; sisters in law, Regina, Denelle and Gail; beloved dog, Sonny; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at ww.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
