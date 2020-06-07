Brown, Wendell Eddie, - 61, of Atlantic City, peacefully transitioned from this life on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Cooper University Hospital, Camden. He was born on August 1, 1958, in Philadelphia to Mary L. Brown and Eddie Jones. Wendell has been a resident of Atlantic City most of his life and received his formative education from Philadelphia, PA and Hobgood, NC. Wendell worked as a Cook at Tropicana Casino for several years. He also worked as a Rolling Chair Operator for more than 20 years. Wendell had a personality and laughter that was unforgettable. He enjoyed spending as much time as he could with family and friends. He was always spending time with his son and traveling back and forth to Hobgood, NC. Wendell leaves to cherish his memories: his siblings, Patricia Turk of Cherry Hill, Angela Mealy of Hobgood, NC, Eddie "Assad" , Johnny and Anthony "Black" Jones all of Atlantic City; children, Emmanuel "Manny" Ivey of Atlantic City, Chanda Ivey of Columbia, MD, and Desiree Eldridge of NJ; granddaughter, Serenity I Johnson-Brown of Wildwood, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, New Jersey, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com Loving submitted by his family
