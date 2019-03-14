Brown, William Paul, - 69, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully after a short battle with cancer at AtlantiCare Regional Hospital in Galloway, NJ on Monday, March 11th, 2019. He was born to Norman and Elsie (Garrison) Brown in Woodbury, NJ on May 11th, 1949. He graduated from Washington Township High School in 1968 and went on to serve in the United States Armed Forces for 41 years. Bill was a helicopter mechanic and door gunner while in the Army serving a tour in Vietnam. Much of his service was spent as a member of the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, and the Civil Engineer Squadron. He also utilized his master carpentry skills as the owner of his general contracting business, William Brown Construction. He loved spending time with family and friends while camping and bowling, and almost never missed a Vietnam Veteran's Annual Convention. Pop Brown also enjoyed the satisfaction of a long day's work out in his yard. He also enjoyed volunteer coaching of multiple sports for the Mays Landing Athletic Association. He could often be found cheering on the Phillies and the Eagles while enjoying the company of his dog Romeo by his side. He also was a faithful member of Emmanuel Church in Egg Harbor City. Bill is predeceased by his parents Norman and Elsie Brown and brother Norman, Jr. and survived by his wife Shirley of 49 years, sons Paul (Tara), Jason (Sandy), and James (Terry) and a proud poppop to seven grandchildren, Paulie, Brittaney, Conner, Trinity, Kevin, Jake, and Benjamin. Bill has three brothers, Norman (Bucky), Michael, and Steven and two sisters, Linda, and Norma Jean and six step brothers and sisters. A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 16th at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ from 5-8pm with a Service & Military Honors at 8pm. There will be an additional service on Sunday, March 24th at Emmanuel Church, 101 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ. A gathering will be held from 1-2pm with a Service at 2pm. Burial with Military Honors will immediately follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Route 50, Estell Manor, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the family c/o Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ 08330. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
