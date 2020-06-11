Browne, Robert "Swami", - 76, of Atlantic City, passed away May 2, 2020, due to complications of the coronavirus. He was adopted by Janie V. Burton at the age of 18. He was so funny. He loved cars and western movies. He was a barber at Sonny's Barber Shop. Whenever he was home, he never missed any of his sister's shows. He leaves to mourn: his wife, Chrissy Brooks Browne with whom he had no children; children by his first love, Renee and Bobby; eight grandchildren; sister, Angela Burton; 19 other siblings; three great-great nieces. He was predeceased by: four siblings. He will be truly missed by his family, friends, and everyone that knew him. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences maybe left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

