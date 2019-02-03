Bruhn, Thomas J. Jr., - 67, of Sea Isle City, NJ and Windermere, FL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 21, 2018. Mr. Bruhn was born in Sea Isle City, NJ and was a graduate of Wildwood Catholic High School class of 1969. He worked as a Boilermaker at B.L. England in Beesley's Point, NJ working for Boilermaker's Union #28, Bayonne, NJ. An avid sailor, Mr. Bruhn retired to Islamorada in the Florida Keys; spending winters on his sailboat, living in Sea Isle City during the summer. Mr. Bruhn is survived by his two Daughters: Rachel Gibson (Sean) of Media, PA and Jacqueline Weirich (Bub) of Aston, PA; five grandchildren: Elizabeth, Josephine, Dylan, Alexis and Lena; sisters: Pam Rumer (George) of Ocean City, NJ, Madalyn Hauber of Windermere, FL and step father: Frank Burke of Windermere, FL. A Memorial Mass will be offered Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of mass. Burial is private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
