Bruhn, Thomas J., Jr., - 57, of Sea Isle City, NJ and Windermere, Fl, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 21, 2018. Mr. Bruhn is survived by two Daughters: Rachel Gibson and Jacqueline Weirich, four grandchildren, sisters: Pam Rumer and Madalyn Hauber, stepfather: Frank Burke. A Memorial Mass will be planned for the end of January and a complete obituary will appear at that time. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

