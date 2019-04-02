Bruner, Jack W., - 73, of Absecon, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Atlantic City to the late Charles and Bessie Bruner, Jack graduated from Atlantic City High School, class of 1963. He married Nancy McKeen in 1965 and they resided in Pleasantville until settling in Absecon. An avid sports fan, Jack was a baseball coach, cub scout leader, and a member of the Ventnor, Pleasantville, and Absecon Volunteer Fire Departments. Jack was owner and operator of Absecon Creek Fire Equipment, and lastly was an antique dealer at Days of Olde Antique Center in Galloway. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; his three sons, Barry (Pat), Brian, and Kevin; his grandson, Joshua; and his nephew, Gary. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11:00am at Beacon Evangelical Free Church, 420 6th Avenue, Galloway. A visitation will be held from 10:00am until the time of the service. Burial will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for his family at: adams-perfect.com
