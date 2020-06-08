Bruni, Americo, - 94, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with his loving wife of 67 years and his son James by his side. Born in Sassoferrato, Italy he resided in Hammonton since 1956. He began working on a farm at an early age, moved on to mining, before settling in Hammonton and opening Bruni's Pizza in November 1956. Mr. Bruni was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and the North American Hunting Club. He belonged to the Hammonton Senior Citizens and Deborah Hospital Foundation. Mr. Bruni was an usher at St. Martin de Porres Church and at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish. He was an avid hunter and loved gardening. He was predeceased by his parents, Giuseppe and Elisa Bruni, his sister, Palmira Bruni, and his brother, Elio Bruni. Mr. Bruni is survived by his wife, Anna Luisa Bruni (nee Micheletti); his son, James "Jim" Bruni of New York, his sisters in law, Eufemia Armezzani; Manila Chiatante (John), three nephews, many cousins, and friends. Funeral Services and Entombment in Greenmount Cemetery will be held Monday. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037 or to Deborah Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 820 Browns Mills, NJ 08015. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Americo Bruni as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

