Bryan, JoAnn M., - 84, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. She was born on March 15, 1935 in Trenton, NJ and resided in Somers Point for the last 60 years. JoAnn was the most loving, thoughtful and caring person. Her pride and joys were her three children, six grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her smile was infectious, and her beauty shined brightly on the inside, as well as on the outside. There will never be anyone else that could take the place of this most precious soul. Life was all about loving her family and being loved whole heartedly by them. JoAnn is now in the loving arms of husband of 55 years and love of her life, Daniel W. Bryan, her mother and father, Samuel (Anna) Cammarata, her sisters, Sara Smith and Marie Guthrie. She is survived by three children, her loving sons, Michael (Jan) Bryan, Daniel (Barbara) Bryan, and loving daughter and best friend, Anna Marie (David) Myers . Her granddaughters, Nicole and Leanne, grandsons, Westley, Nickolaus, Justin, and A.J, her great grandchildren and many special nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed by friend/caretaker, Mary Kobe, and lifetime best friend/sister, Teresa Ayers. Special thanks to Spring Village of Galloway and Grace Hospice for your exceptional care and compassion for JoAnn. A bright light may have diminished on this earth, but is now radiating upon the heavens!! Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Wednesday, May 29th 10-10:45am at St. Joseph Church, 606 Shore Rd. Somers Point, NJ 08244. Mass following at 11am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Jude Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
