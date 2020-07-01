Bryant, Carolyn Kay, - of Galloway, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020 at age 65. Carolyn was born July 19, 1954 to Ralph and Louise Kibler in Virginia. She moved to New Jersey with her late husband Charles Bryant and became a long-time resident of Smithville in Galloway, NJ. Carolyn worked at the American Bankers Association, and then worked at the law firm Petro Cohen Petro Matarazzo until her retirement in 2015. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Bryant; parents, Ralph and Louise (Stokes) Kibler; her step-father, Richard Shafer; and step-brother, Doug Shafer. She is survived by her brother, Michael Kibler of Leesburg, VA; step-brother, Larry Shafer of MD; five step-children, Linda Jones, Carol Wojeckowski, and Mary Tucker of Highlands Ranch, Co., Susan Simonds and Thomas Bryant of Southern Maryland; and 14 step-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences, may be placed at www.parselsfh.com.

