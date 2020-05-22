Bryant, Charles A., Jr., - On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Charles A. Bryant, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73. Charlie was born August 9, 1946 to Charles and Mildred Bryant in Maryland. He graduated Benjamin Franklin University in 1969, resided in Southern Maryland, and then became a long-time resident of Smithville in Galloway, NJ. Charlie worked at the Washington Star, the American Bankers Association, and then spent 25 years at The Press of Atlantic City, where he retired as the Chief Financial Officer in 2013. An avid golfer and Redskins fan, Charlie also had a passion for great food and wine. He served on many charitable boards including the Noyes Museum, The Press of Atlantic City Restaurant Gala, local chapter of the United Way, and the Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Sr. and Mildred, and his brother James. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; his five children, Linda Jones, Carol Wojeckowski, and Mary Tucker of Highlands Ranch, CO, Susan Simonds, and Thomas Bryant of Southern Maryland; his sisters, Cheryl Curry and Nancy Bryant of Virginia; and 14 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in Smithville, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Charlie requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice Foundation of America and Caring Bridge.
Most Popular
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
Crowds return to Ocean City's beaches, Boardwalk in trial run for Memorial Day weekend
-
Chuck Betson dies; longtime local sports personality was 68
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.