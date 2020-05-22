Bryant, Charles A., Jr., - On Tuesday, May 19, 2020, Charles A. Bryant, Jr., loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 73. Charlie was born August 9, 1946 to Charles and Mildred Bryant in Maryland. He graduated Benjamin Franklin University in 1969, resided in Southern Maryland, and then became a long-time resident of Smithville in Galloway, NJ. Charlie worked at the Washington Star, the American Bankers Association, and then spent 25 years at The Press of Atlantic City, where he retired as the Chief Financial Officer in 2013. An avid golfer and Redskins fan, Charlie also had a passion for great food and wine. He served on many charitable boards including the Noyes Museum, The Press of Atlantic City Restaurant Gala, local chapter of the United Way, and the Jersey Shore Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles, Sr. and Mildred, and his brother James. He is survived by his wife Carolyn; his five children, Linda Jones, Carol Wojeckowski, and Mary Tucker of Highlands Ranch, CO, Susan Simonds, and Thomas Bryant of Southern Maryland; his sisters, Cheryl Curry and Nancy Bryant of Virginia; and 14 grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in Smithville, NJ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Charlie requested donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Hospice Foundation of America and Caring Bridge.

