Bryant, Eugene, - 71, of Millville, Pastor Eugene Bryant Sr. departed this life on December 27, 2019, in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Egg Harbor City and a member of First Baptist Church, Woodbine. He was predeceased by his wife Emma and son Brian Bryant. He is survived by his son Eugene Bryant Jr. (Angela); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Willie D. Jr and Billie Bryant; sisters, Peggy McLaurin, Marion Mosley, Barbara Ann Bartley and Valarie E. Bryant. Viewing will be 3 pm-6 pm Friday, January 10, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City with service at 6 pm. Viewing will be 9 am-11 am Saturday, January 11th at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton with service at 11 am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome. com.

To send flowers to the family of Eugene Bryant, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 11
Viewing
Saturday, January 11, 2020
9:00AM-11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Eugene's Viewing begins.
Jan 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
11:00AM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Eugene's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 11
Burial
Saturday, January 11, 2020
12:00AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park
Roadstwon Road
Hopewell Twsp, NJ 08302
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Eugene's Burial begins.

Tags

Load entries