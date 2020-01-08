Bryant, Eugene, - 71, of Millville, Pastor Eugene Bryant Sr. departed this life on December 27, 2019, in Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. He was Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Egg Harbor City and a member of First Baptist Church, Woodbine. He was predeceased by his wife Emma and son Brian Bryant. He is survived by his son Eugene Bryant Jr. (Angela); 8 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brothers, Willie D. Jr and Billie Bryant; sisters, Peggy McLaurin, Marion Mosley, Barbara Ann Bartley and Valarie E. Bryant. Viewing will be 3 pm-6 pm Friday, January 10, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City with service at 6 pm. Viewing will be 9 am-11 am Saturday, January 11th at Union Baptist Temple, 30 MLK Jr. Way, Bridgeton with service at 11 am. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome. com.
Service information
9:00AM-11:00AM
11:00AM
12:00AM
Roadstwon Road
Hopewell Twsp, NJ 08302
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.