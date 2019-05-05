Bryon, Ruth E., - of Linwood, NJ, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019, at the home of her daughter, Billie Luke. Ruth was born in Indiana County, Pennsylvania,to William and Sarah Baird. She was one of seven children. She was a graduate of Glen Campbell High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, with a teaching certificate in elementary education. Her teaching profession began in a one-room school, which was a proud hallmark in her life. In 1941 Ruth married Clair M. Bryon and made Lock Haven, Pa, her home for most of her life. She and Clair raised four children. In 1965 after her children were raised, Ruth enrolled at Lock Haven University to pursue a Bachelor's Degree. Upon graduation she accepted an elementary teaching position at Renovo, Pa, where she taught for twenty years until retirement in 1983. Upon retirement Ruth and Clair loved to travel until Clair's death in 1988. Ruth enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, her many children, discussing politics, and researching her Scottish ancestory. She is survived by her daughter, Billie Luke, son Larry, {Linda Slenker}, grandchildren Bret {Ann}, Brad, Robert Luke, Bryon Luke [Christine], Jill Bryon [Dave Grattan], Jodi Bryon [Brett Essler], and four great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband Clair, sons Frank and Tom, five brothers, Wendell, Frank,Paul, Harold, William, and sister, Betty Lauttamus. Burial will take place in Lock Haven at a date to be announced later. Those desiring may make a memorial donation to Heartland Hospice, 2111 New Road, Northfield, NJ 08225 or the charity of choice. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.