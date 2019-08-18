Bryson, Gloria M., - 89, of Brigantine, NJ, entered into rest on Friday, August 9, 2019, surrounded by the love of family and dear friends. She was born in Camden, NJ, and raised on the 4200 block of Sansom Street in Philadelphia. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Rosabelle (Boone) Warr. She was the loving wife of the late John Bryson. Over her lifetime, Gloria enjoyed photography, embroidery, sewing, and gardening. She was a gifted artist whose paintings lined the walls of her high school. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially cats. She attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Atlantic City for many years. Gloria worked at various financial companies in the Philadelphia area; after moving to Brigantine in the 1970s, she worked for the Golden Nugget Casino as a security expert. Her wry sense of humor and independent streak were equally complemented by the love she held for close friends and family. Gloria will be missed and lovingly remembered by her sister, Joan (Herb) Gillis; nieces Donna Gillis and Gail Smith; like-family loved ones god-daughter Francine (John) Bator, Rose De Dan, and Claudine De Dan (Stephen); and dear friends Jacqueline Addo and Kim Mack. Friends are respectfully invited to Gloria's Life Celebration Catholic Prayer Service on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at 11:00am at Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30am until time of service. A private final commendation and farewell will be held at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gloria's memory may be made to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share your fondest memory of Gloria, please go to www.keatesplum.com. Arrangements entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 609-266-3481.
