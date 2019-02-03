Bryz-Gornia, Agatha A. , - 90, of Ventnor, long time Ventnor beach block resident Agatha A. Bryz-Gornia left this world to walk and converse with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 10, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born Agatha Antonina Slepitis in Hosensack, Pennsylvania on February 5, 1928 to John S. Slepitis and Antonina (Antoinette) Bomblauskas. Agatha was baptized at St. Joseph's Lithuanian Roman Catholic Church in Mahanoy City, PA. Agatha was number five of eight siblings to include Ann, John "Yonk", Anthony, Justin, Antoinette "Tootie", Lillian and Albin. She graduated Valedictorian from the Philadelphia High School for Girls in June of 1945. She earned the Philadelphia Mayor's Scholarship and briefly attended the University of Pennsylvania where she also worked in the Lippincott Library. Family tragedy and subsequent family responsibilities cut short her stay at Penn. After leaving Penn, Agatha was the administrative assistant for Frank E. Ryan Medical Supplies Incorporated in Philadelphia. She then became a store operator for post-war start up firm Cardinal Neckwear of 5th Avenue (NYC) in charge of opening retail locations in Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. She married Cardinal Ties Atlantic City Boardwalk manager Walt Bryz-Gornia in 1951. He preceded her in death in 1982. She later worked for Larson Mortgage Company (CenLar Capital Corporation) of Northfield, NJ for 30 years where she rose to the position of Vice President. Ever energetic in semi-retirement, she worked with First Fidelity of South Jersey, Sovereign Bank, and First Union Bank in helping middle class families find and afford home mortgages during times of historically high interest rates. Agatha was a US Census Crew Leader in 1990 and worked for the 2000 US Census. Mrs. Agatha Bryz-Gornia was a lifelong avid reader of newspapers, periodicals and health books. She was a Den Mother to a generation of Downbeach Cub Scouts. She often opened her door, her heart and gave her Widow's Pence to extended family members and friends of the family. Agatha championed education as a means for living a fulfilled life. Preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Walter Francis Bryz-Gornia Sr., Agatha often worked two jobs to provide the best private and spiritual education for her sons at St. James Parochial and Holy Spirit High School. Agatha's intellectual legacy survives in those sons Walter Francis (Virginia) Bryz-Gornia, Jr. M.D. of Syracuse, NY, Charles Allen (Ann) Bryz-Gornia M.D. of Blaine, MN, Daniel John (Celeste) Bryz-Gornia of Ventnor, NJ, John Christopher (Diane) Bryz-Gornia of Belfair, WA and William Joseph Bryz-Gornia of Cape May Courthouse, NJ., as well as her twelve grandchildren: Jennifer (Joe); Christie (Robin); Dan Jr.; Chris A.; Erika; Walter F; Mary; Andrew (Abby); Erik; Kyra; Krista; Emmett; and four great-grandchildren: Wally; Jack; Mary; Christian. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations in her remembrance can be sent to The ARC of Cape May County, 822 Route 47, PO Box 255, South Dennis, NJ 08245. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
