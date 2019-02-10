Bryz-Gornia, Agatha A. , - 90, of Ventnor, A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, February 16th, 2019, with a visitation from 10-11am, followed by a service at 11am at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA. Donations in her remembrance can be sent to The ARC of Cape May County, 822 Route 47, PO Box 255, South Dennis, NJ 08245. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
