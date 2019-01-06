Buch, Raymond V., Sr., - 82, of Reading, PA, formerly of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, passed away Sunday, December 30th, at Berkshire Center. Raymond was born in Philadelphia on October 25, 1936, the son of the late Lillian (Piotti) and Raymond O. Buch. He is survived by his companion, Mary Lou McCarthy, Egg Harbor Township, NJ, son, Raymond Buch, husband of Cathy, Reading PA, son, Steven Buch, husband of Robbie, Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Connie Francis, companion of Phil, Knoxville, TN, daughter, Diane Traynor, companion of Gary, Sterling, VA, daughter Meredith Housel, Nashville, TN, brother, James Buch, Philadelphia, PA and former wife, Patricia Buch, Reading, PA. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; Stephen Buch, Ryan Buch, Camille, Tori Oestreich, Alex, Chelsea Buch, Shannon Traynor, Megan Traynor, Ethan Housel, Leah Housel and two great grandchildren, Dalton Buch, Nolan Buch. Ray began his career in the mail room and continued to work as a splicer, lineman, installer, programmer, system analyst and computer auditor at Bell Telephone now AT&T, Philadelphia for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of Cape May Courthouse Duplicate Bridge Club and achieved title of Gold Life Master. Raymond coached little league baseball and CYO basketball and loved tennis, fishing, crossword puzzles, stamp collecting, Duplicate Bridge, the Jersey Shore, Florida winter vacations, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, Lower Southampton Twp. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment at Sunset Memorial Park, Lower Southampton Twp.
