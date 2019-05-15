Buchanan, Ralph M. , - 97, of Egg Harbor Twp, Former Resident of Haddonfield & Ocean City On May 12, 2019, Age 97, Predeceased by his parents and brother George. Ralph is survived by his wife, Lorraine; son, Douglas (Mary Jane) Buchanan; daughters Barbara (Lee) Bouggess and Carol (Richard) Coughlin; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Ralph graduated from HMHS, Brown Prep in Phila., and attended Ursinus College where he played varsity football and basketball. In 1942 Ralph joined the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1945. After the war, he joined his father's business, Buchanan Electric Company, where he worked for 40 years in Haddonfield and another 10 years in Ocean City. Ralph helped to organize Little League Baseball and Midget Football in Haddonfield. He was a 40-year member of the Haddon Fire Company, member of VFW Post #2189, Last Man in the Last Man's Club and member of the American Legion Post 38. As per Ralph's wishes, all are invited to his Graveside Memorial Service on Friday, May 17th, 11 AM, at Locustwood Cemetery, 1500 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Ralph may be made to Haddon Fire Co. No. 1, PO Box 345, Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services of Haddonfield, NJ.
