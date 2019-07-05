BUCKINGHAM, RUSSELL A., - 88, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at his home in Ocean Ridge, Florida. Born in Folcroft, Pennsylvania to the late Russell S. Buckingham and Irma Buckingham, he was a lifetime resident of this area. Mr. Buckingham was a kind and generous man. He was adored by his family and loved by his many friends and acquaintances. Together with his brother, Warren, he built businesses that provided decades of joy and entertainment for locals and vacationers alike. They started Buckingham Builders in the 1960s and built dozens of hotels and motels in The Wildwoods and in Avalon, NJ. Together with their families, they owned and managed the Sands Resort, the Windrift Hotel, Avalon Inn and Avalon Golf Club. Most recently, he was an owner and manager of Avalon Golf Club until his retirement in 2015. Mr. Buckingham formerly served as president of Wildwood Golf Club. He was a former member of the Stone Harbor Lions Club and the Masonic Lodge, a volunteer firefighter with the Wildwood Crest Fire Department, and an Eagle Scout. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, boating and spending time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed his winters spent in Ocean Ridge. Mr. Buckingham was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Miriam Buckingham, and his brother, Warren Buckingham. He is survived by his wife, Judi Sikes Buckingham; his sister, Shirley Wright; his three children, Roxann Burke and husband Ric, Barbara Eufrasio and husband Rick, and Layne "Rusty" Buckingham and wife Karen; his seven grandchildren, Jason Burke, Rebecca Burke, Rachel Vogel, Lance Ludman, Adam Ludman, Jacklyn Buckingham, and Trevor Buckingham; and his eleven great-grandchildren, Zachary and Nathan Burke, Lily, Cole, and Vera Vogel, Emma, Sophia, and Charlie Ludman, Margot and Tillie Ludman, and Chase Buckingham (with number twelve Charlette due this month). A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 21st, from 1:30 3:30 pm at the Windrift Hotel, 80th Street and the Beach, Avalon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Buckingham's memory may be made to Friend In Need, P.O. Box 5, Avalon, NJ 08202. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
