Baptist, Nancy, - 71, of Barnegat, Went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. Born June 16, 1948 in Beach Haven, NJ to the late Natalie and Edison Sprague. She is predeased by her brother Robert and her sister Janie. Nancy is survived by her husband Douglas, her children Deborah Buckley, Deanna Nourie (Gregg), Teresa Johnston, Audra VanSciver (Dana), Stephen Baptist (Laura), and Kenneth Baptist (Kellyan), 15 grand children: Sarah, Frank, Ryan, Briar, Christopher, Devyn, Shane, Candice, Noel, Holly, Caroline, Curtis, Nancy, Tyler and Andrew and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Wayne Hall, her sister Linea Jorgensen and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Nancy attended Southern Regional High School in Manahawkin, NJ. She worked as a custodian at Pinelands Regional High School for 27 years before retiring. She was a lifelong member of Cedar Run Assembly of God where she taught Sunday School for many years. She was a Girl Scout Leader for many girls that attended Tuckerton Elementary School. She loved volunteering at the SOCH thrift shop as well as the church food pantry. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She attended many soccer, basketball, and volley ball games, school plays and dance recitals. She also loved running into a friendly face at the Stafford Diner. A memorial service will be held in the near future.

