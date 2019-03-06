Buckman, Janice Ann (Bennung), - 92, of North Cape May, NJ peacefully passed away on March 1, 2019. A private celebration of her life will be held for immediate family only. Janice (Jerrie) Bennung was born on January 26, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA to Karl and Anna Bennung. She went to Upper Darby High School where she met the man who would become her husband, after he served as a Marine in WWII. She married George Russell Buckman on January 17, 1948. She worked as a waitress at many establishments lastly, the Holiday Inn where she earned the title as employee with the longest tenure (35 Years). She continued waiting tables until retiring at 86 years old. She enjoyed making jewelry, yard sales, fishing, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband George Russell Buckman and her son George Russell Buckman III. She is survived by her daughters Arlene Hermansen and Suzanne Pauciello, grandchildren Jacqueline Kelly (Buckman), James Pauciello, and Michael Pauciello, and her great-grandchildren Georgie Rose Kelly and Julianna Jade Kelly. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
