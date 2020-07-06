Buckner , Jean (nee: Feinstone), - of Ventnor, died of natural causes in her home on July 3rd. The long-time Atlantic City resident was known for her wild sense of humor, pickle-making, and piano playing. She loved a day at the casino, a late afternoon dip in the ocean, and a piece (or three) of Jagielkys candy for dessert. She had three children, and is survived by her daughter, Paula Sidewater of New York, her son, Michael Buckner of New Jersey, her daughter-in-law, Jan Buckner, and her granddaughter, Nancy Sidewater of New York. Her daughter, Amy Buckner died in 2018. She is also survived by numerous slot hosts. Services are private at the request of the family. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
