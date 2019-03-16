Buckwalter, Mary Elizabeth, - 70, of Dennisville, passed away at home on March 13, 2019. She was born (January 25, 1949) and raised in Philadelphia, Pa. Mary was predeceased by her parents George and Virginia Pittman and son Jeremiah. Left to cherish her memory are her husband David, son Jacob, twin grandchildren Roman and Wyatt, brothers Robert Pittman and Charles Pittman as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was a retired registered nurse and a member of the Cape May County DAR. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For condolences to the family visit www.langleylovelandfuneralhome.com
