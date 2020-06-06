Bugni, Peter R., - 93, of New Gretna, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on June 2. Peter was a veteran of WWII and Korea. He was an executive of the New York Telephone Co. and retired in 1985. He was an excellent athlete, playing professional football and played baseball for Brooklyn Dodgers Organization. He played over 100 golf courses and was a member of Pomona Golf Club. Peter was predeceased by his son Mark. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Emilye and his three children Peter M., Michael A. and Barbara Kraus (Phil). Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
17 charged after police brutality protest turned to looting, vandalism in Atlantic City
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
A+ Handy People Free Estimates On the job 20 yrs. + Ceramic Tile Walls And Floors Trim Work …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.