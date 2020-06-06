Bugni, Peter R., - 93, of New Gretna, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on June 2. Peter was a veteran of WWII and Korea. He was an executive of the New York Telephone Co. and retired in 1985. He was an excellent athlete, playing professional football and played baseball for Brooklyn Dodgers Organization. He played over 100 golf courses and was a member of Pomona Golf Club. Peter was predeceased by his son Mark. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Emilye and his three children Peter M., Michael A. and Barbara Kraus (Phil). Services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.

