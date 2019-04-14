Bullock, Richard "Dick" A., - 80, of Somers Point, NJ went home to be with his beloved wife, and his Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ he was the son of the late Bart and Hazel (Orth) Bullock. Dick was a graduate of Atlantic City High School, class of 1956. Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. After tours in Hawaii and Japan, Dick returned to the Atlantic City area and became an electrician for local Union 351 from which he retired. There, he met and married Paula and enjoyed 54 happy years of marriage together. Dick and Paula devoted their lives to each other, raising a family together and later in life, doting on 3 granddaughters, who were their pride and joy. Dick had many hobbies throughout his life including playing the piano, fishing, boating, playing golf, dancing, and most of all spending quality time with friends and family. Birthdays and special events were celebrated with gusto, whether it be for a 1-year-old child or a 90-year-old great-grandparent. He was the life of the party and never missed an opportunity to dance with the love of his life, Paula. It was not unusual for Dick and Paula to be the last ones on the dance floor at closing time. During the summer months, his home and pool were open to everyone and was the gathering place for family and friends all season long. His irrepressible smile, zest for life, and effervescent personality made everyone feel comfortable, welcomed, and at ease in his presence. Dick was an enthusiastic member of Elks Lodge #2563, Marine Corp League Garden State Detachment #1273, Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Northfield, VFW Post #2189, life member of AMVETS Post 911, Bones Fraternity Atlantic City High School, and Special Olympics. He was always generous with his time and money, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He volunteered at the LPGA golf tournament for many years and donated his time to numerous charities. The Marine Toys for Tots was a favorite charity he participated in with his Marine buddies. It gave him such joy to sort and deliver the toys and to spread holiday cheer to less fortunate children. Another favorite charity was his Elks Lodge where he participated in fundraising events as well as being with good friends doing good work. As an Eagle Scout, he was a fine example of leadership to young and old alike. He enjoyed being a Chaplain, pianist, buyer, electrician, and bartender for various charities. He also helped organize the annual flag burning event held each year on Flag Day at the Elks. Dick will be sorely missed and fondly remembered by his son, Dan (Erika) Bullock; granddaughters, Madelyn, Samantha, Jacqueline; and sister, Paula (Frank) Finnerty. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Jean Bullock; and brother, Daniel B. A. Bullock. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Dick's Life Celebration Funeral Service on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11:00 am at Jeffries and Keates funeral home, 228 Infield Ave., Northfield, NJ. A visitation will be held at Jeffries and Keates on Friday night from 6:00-8: 00 pm and on Saturday at 9:00 am until the time of service. Burial will be at Atlantic City Cemetery on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 10:00 am. Donations may be made in Dick's memory to Toys for Tots at https://atlanticnj.toysfortots.org. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memory of Dick please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Services have been entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
