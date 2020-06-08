BUNDY, LESLIE A., - 66, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, passed away on Wednesday ~ June 3rd, 2020. "Pippie", as she was lovingly known, was born in Albany, New York on June 5th, 1953. As a youth, she attended the Atlantic City Public School System. Pippie proudly worked at various casinos through the years. Leslie A. Bundy was predeceased by: her parents, Cleo and Inez; her Sister, Jane; and her brother, Reggie. Pippie is celebrated and survived by: her four loving Children, Nyiesha, Niahieem, Nijiea, & Nidal; her four caring Siblings, Butch, Buttons, Floyd, & Lacy; her nineteen beautiful GrandChildren, Mecca, Massi, Namir, Numarr, Niyana, Azair, Juliana, Selena, Nadira, Ta'Neera, Dearie, Niyhell, Ja'Nell, Nashad, Anthony, Maiya, Harlie, & Harlow; her four amazing Great-GrandChildren, Hamid, Zamani, Hamir, & Zamayah, and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, and other loving relatives, family, and friends. Funeral Services of Love will be held today, Monday ~ June 8th, 2020 at 11:00 am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. For further information, please contact Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
