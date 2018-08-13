Bunn, Francine, - 67, of Atlantic City, passed away August 5, 2018. Born in Richmond, VA on June 22, 1951, to Mary Louise Corbitt (Archer) and George Bunn. She later moved to Atlantic City where she attended public school and graduated from Atlantic City High School. After graduating she worked various jobs and was last employed at Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc. Francine was also a member of the New Hope Baptist Church. She is predeceased by: parents, Mary L. Corbitt and George Bunn; and twin brother who died at birth. Francine leaves to cherish her memory: children, Shannon M. and Irvin Bunn, Tameka S. Bunn and Shavonne L. Thornton (Kahlif); grandchildren, Tyece Cherry, Kahlif (KJ) Thornton, Iniyah, Inayshia and Irania Bunn, Elijah and Shania Youngblood; sister, Laverne Blackwell; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, August 17, 2018, New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.