Buonadonna, Pasquale, - 84, of Pleasantville, (known to most as Pat), died peacefully at Egg Harbor Care Center in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday January 2nd, 2019. Pat was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 20, 1934. Pat grew up in Vineland, NJ where he eventually had his own business. He enjoyed horse racing and loved his garden. Predeceased by his late wife Margaret, he is currently survived by their 5 children, Pat, Mark, Frank, Shirley, Mary and grandchildren. He is also survived by his partner of 41 years Mary Denight and her granddaughter Cailin Easterday. Burial arrangements will be held privately among family. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.
