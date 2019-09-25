Buonasorte, Michael (Bosco), - 57, of Somers Point, passed away on Monday, September 23rd 2019. Michael was born in Philadelphia to Nicholas and Rosalie Buonasorte. Michael was a devoted father, caring husband, loyal friend, and loved his family, trivia, movies, and the beach. Michael was predeceased in death by his parents, Nicholas Buonasorte and Rosalie Buonasorte (LoMonaco), and sister-in-law Renee Buonasorte. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Buonasorte (D'Achino); children Michael, and Marlena; siblings Marlene (Joe), Nicholas (Renee), Vincent (Jackie), Joseph, and Robert. Michael will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Gathering will be held at Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, from 10 am until the time of service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Services entrusted to and online condolences can be left for the family at www.Adams-Perfect.com
Most Popular
-
5 charged with identity theft at Atlantic City casino
-
Mother of 5-year-old South Jersey girl apparently abducted in park grieves and waits
-
Florida standoff ends after police shock Atlantic City man while delivering soda
-
Police investigating sudden death of a dog in Egg Harbor Township
-
90-year-old woman killed in Margate car crash
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Distinctive Lawns Inc TOP SOIL SCREENED 5 cubic yards of dark, rich organic screened topsoil…
INTERIOR/EXTERIOR BENJAMIN MOORE PAINTING Competitive Pricing. Power Washing Available. Call…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.