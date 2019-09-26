Buonasorte, Michael (Bosco), - 57, of Somers Point, passed away on Monday, September 23rd 2019. Michael was born in Philadelphia to Nicholas and Rosalie Buonasorte. Michael was a devoted father, caring husband, loyal friend, and loved his family, trivia, movies, and the beach. Michael was predeceased in death by his parents, Nicholas Buonasorte and Rosalie Buonasorte (LoMonaco), and sister-in-law Renee Buonasorte. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Buonasorte (D'Achino); children Michael, and Marlena; siblings Marlene (Joe), Nicholas (Renee), Vincent (Jackie), Joseph, and Robert. Michael will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A Gathering will be held at Lifegate Church, 296 Bethel Rd, Somers Point, from 10 am until the time of service at 12pm on Friday, September 27th. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Services entrusted to and online condolences can be left for the family at www.Adams-Perfect.com

