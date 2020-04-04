Burd, Frederick B., Jr., - 99, of Newtown, PA, formerly of Pennington, NJ passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020. Born on September 11, 1920, in Harbourton, NJ to Mable and Frederick B Burd, Sr., Fred was raised on the Burd family dairy farm, on Burd Road, in Pennington, NJ. He was the fourth oldest in a family of twelve children and was a loyal and honorable man, brother, son, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. His passing leaves a great void in the lives of many. Fred always enjoyed attending events at the Woosamonsa School House, from Sunday School in the 1920's through memorable dances into the 1990's. He graduated from Pennington High School in 1938 and from the Chicago Air Conditioning/Refrigeration Institute in 1940. From 1943 to 1947 Fred was a Sargent in the US Army. Since 1952, he was an active member of the Pennington Methodist Church, where he was chairman of Church Counsel, sang in the choir and organized the "Tuesday voluntary workgroup". For over 40 years, Fred was a dedicated employee of Hill Refrigeration, in Trenton NJ, where he was General Manager of Quality Control. In 1952, he built his home in Pennington, where he and the love of his life, Mae, raised their three sons Jack, Douglas, and Dennis. He was an active member of the Pennington Senior Center from 1985 until 2013. Fred always enjoyed the outdoors, especially when he was hunting and golfing with his family and friends. Fred is now home with his Lord and Savior, along with his wife Mae, son Jack, parents Fred and Mable, sisters: Margorie, Hazel, Doris, and Olive, brothers: Ellsworth, Donald, Joseph, Henry, Carl, and Edgar. He is survived by his sons Douglas (Candace), and Dennis (Karen) and his daughter-in-law Cheryl, his brother, Clint, his sister-in-law Margaret, his grandchildren: Kristen (Thomas), Kevin, Leticia (Chad), Blake (Brittany), and Lyndsay (Greg), his great-grandchildren: Sarah, Thomas, Alyssa, Makenzie, Tyler, Carly, Camden, and Dominic, along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to especially thank all of Fred's wonderful caregivers and friends at Chandler Hall in Newtown, Pa. for their many years of devoted love and care to him. Wherever Fred lived during his lifetime, he made new friends! He loved people and people loved him! Due to current COVID 19 restrictions, funeral services will be private to the immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Pennington Methodist Church, Pennington, NJ. Details of that service will be announced and posted when confirmed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Fred's memory to Pennington Methodist Church, 60 South Main Street, Pennington, NJ 08534. Arrangements are by the Blackwell Memorial Home, for condolences go to the website at blackwellmh.com.
