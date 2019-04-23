Burdick, Electra (nee Christos), - 95, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the Hammonton Center. Born in Ashland, PA she was raised in Hammonton and was a Graduate of Hammonton High School. She was a retired agent with the ATF and also worked at Christos Restaurant which was family owned. Mrs. Burdick was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Hammonton, where she was President of the ECW and ran the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Eastern Star Dewey Chapter #155. Mrs. Burdick was predeceased by her husband, Clayton E. Burdick. She is survived by one sister, Catherine Moody of Benton, AR; several nieces and nephews, her Goddaughter, Mary Drakakis and many friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:00 am in St. James Lutheran Church, Mays Landing Road, Folsom, NJ. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Center, c/o Alice Mazzagatti, 410 Passmore Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

