Burdick, Electra (nee Christos), - 95, of Hammonton, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019, in the Hammonton Center. Born in Ashland, PA she was raised in Hammonton and was a Graduate of Hammonton High School. She was a retired agent with the ATF and also worked at Christos Restaurant which was family owned. Mrs. Burdick was a lifelong member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Hammonton, where she was President of the ECW and ran the Altar Guild. She was a member of the Eastern Star Dewey Chapter #155. Mrs. Burdick was predeceased by her husband, Clayton E. Burdick. She is survived by one sister, Catherine Moody of Benton, AR; several nieces and nephews, her Goddaughter, Mary Drakakis and many friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 11:00 am in St. James Lutheran Church, Mays Landing Road, Folsom, NJ. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Good Samaritan Center, c/o Alice Mazzagatti, 410 Passmore Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.