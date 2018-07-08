Burger, Christine A., - 95, of Linwood, was called home to be with the Lord, her husband and other family members on Thursday, June 28, 2018. She was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia on January 4, 1923. She immigrated to the United States in the 1920s with her family and they initially resided in Detroit, Michigan. Chris had been a resident of Linwood since 1966 after having spent the previous years since WW ll moving about the world and the United States as the wife of a career US Air Force pilot. After her husband's retirement from the USAF, Christine and family moved from Oklahoma to Linwood where she continued to be a loving wife and mother, supporting her husband as he began a career as a pilot with the FAA. She is a WW II veteran, enlisting in the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in the fall of 1943. She was stationed at Rapid City, SD as a Photographic Laboratory Technician and was the only WAAC given a pass to take pictures on the flight line. Discharged in early 1946 after the war's end, she re-enlisted in late 1946 to assist with efforts in post-war Germany. Christine spent the next 24 months assigned to the 98th General Hospital, US Army, Munich, Germany where she worked in the X-Ray Lab. It was during this time period that she met, fell in love and eventually married her true love, James. Christine received an honorable discharge from the US military for her years of service and many awards including the WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal (Germany), American Theater Campaign Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Married for nearly 40 years, her husband Jim passed in 1988. She has worked as a Red Cross Volunteer, was a proud and active member of the Eastern Star Association, a member of Our Lady of Sorrows parish of Linwood and worked for a time at the Atlantic City Press. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and homemaker. She is survived by her children James (Heide), Mark, Cathy, grandsons Bowie, Kirk and Jake, and sisters Mary Bryant and Nancy Collins. Christine will be greatly missed by all that knew her and will be thought of often. She was proceeded in death by husband James, son Frederick, grandchildren Lisa and Conrad, parents Duncan and Bertha McKillop, siblings Alice, John, Fred, Florence and Theresa, daughters-in-law Terry, Robin and Liisa. As a family we would like to thank the nurses and staff at Sea Crest Village in Little Egg Harbor for commendable devotion to our mother. A graveside service for Christine will take place at 9:00 am on July 11th at the Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery/Crematory, Tilton Road and English Creek Avenue Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc. To pay respects, leave condolences, or share your fondest memories of Christine please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ 609-646-3400.
