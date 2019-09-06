Burgess, Stephen, - 38, of South Seaville, passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019. Born in Vineland, Stephen had previously resided in Sacramento, CA. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, camping, canoeing, and disc golf. He was a person who enjoyed nature, but above all his 10-year-old son Oliver was the light of his life. Stephen is survived by his son Oliver Henry Burgess (Oliver's mother Alicia Hernandez), father David (Elizabeth) Burgess, mother Deborah Burgess, brothers Scott, David and Jacob, sisters Keri Libro, Nichole Thompson, and Amber Coralluzzo, and maternal grandparents Sandra Bachman and Donald Sessamen. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1pm-2: 30 pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ followed by a party at the Oliver residence in Green Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to family members for the benefit of his son, Oliver. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

