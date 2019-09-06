Burgess, Stephen, - 38, of South Seaville, passed away suddenly on September 1, 2019. Born in Vineland, Stephen had previously resided in Sacramento, CA. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, camping, canoeing, and disc golf. He was a person who enjoyed nature, but above all his 10-year-old son Oliver was the light of his life. Stephen is survived by his son Oliver Henry Burgess (Oliver's mother Alicia Hernandez), father David (Elizabeth) Burgess, mother Deborah Burgess, brothers Scott, David and Jacob, sisters Keri Libro, Nichole Thompson, and Amber Coralluzzo, and maternal grandparents Sandra Bachman and Donald Sessamen. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 1pm-2: 30 pm at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ followed by a party at the Oliver residence in Green Creek. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to family members for the benefit of his son, Oliver. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Breaking
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
Distinctive Lawns Inc TOP SOIL SCREENED 5 cubic yards of dark, rich organic screened topsoil…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.