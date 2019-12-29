Burk, Eleanor Mae (Wasman) (nee Ciaiola), - of Somers Point, passed away after a brief illness peacefully on December 26, 2019 surrounded by her family at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. Eleanor was born in Whitesboro, NY and was a graduate of Whitesboro NY High School. Following graduation, she ventured to Hollywood Florida with her mother Adele and later landed in Atlantic City before settling in Somers Point. She worked for the Federal Aviation Administration as a flight simulation operator. She retired so long ago no one remembers the date. Together with her beloved husband, John, Eleanor owned Crystal Corner Antiques. She loved spending valuable time with her family, gardening, reading, being at the beach and traveling. She is survived by her husband of almost fifty years, John E. Burk, her daughter Pamela Jones Arciszewski, her son-in-law David Arciszewski, her sons, Raymond Lee Wasman and Lester Burk, and the loves of her life, her six grandchildren, Bobby, Jonathan, Christian, Taylor, Jacqueline Jones and Andrea Wasman, and one great grandchild, Madison Jones, with another on the way. She is predeceased by her mother Adelaide Ciaiola and her husband Raymond Wasman and her daughter-in-law Linda Brink Wasman. Eleanor lived life to the fullest laughing and smiling her way through life. She belonged to numerous groups including Ocean City Married Couples, Questers, Antique Collector's Club, Red Hat Society, an honorary member of the Mummers, numerous book clubs, and the Somers Point Garden Club. She loved to play mahjong, go to her Zumba class and most of all she loved to dance! She could often be found laughing with her friends Karen Morelli, Sue Phillips, Alice McCaffrey, Diane Zaborowski, Joanne Duffy, Marianne Mazzoni, Patty VanZant, Anne Marie Donely, Paula North and so many others who have laughed and supported her on her life's journey. And thank you to Perry for being her friend and styling her hair and making her feel beautiful. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday December 30th for a Celebration of Life. A visitation will be start at 10 a.m. with a mass at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to the American Heart Association or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
