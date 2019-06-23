Burke, Blanche, - 90, of Galloway, NJ, went to be with her Lord on June 21, 2019. Blanche is survived by her children, William Burke, Jr. (Lizann) and Bonnie Scheurmann (Hugo); and her grandchildren, Ryan, Caitlin, Kerry, Timothy and Rory Burke. She is predeceased by her husband, William Burke Sr. Blanche was an Attendance Officer at Atlantic City High School for 30 years. She also loved working part-time at the Lenox China Showroom. She loved to organize activities for her children and neighborhood friends and entertain. She will be remembered fondly for her love for her family, her kindness and generosity. Family and friends may call on Friday, June 28th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Port Community Church, 118 Main St., Port Republic, NJ with service following at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Laurel Memorial Park in Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com..

