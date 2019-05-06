BURKE, JOAN, - of Galloway Township (formerly of Atlantic City), loving mother of three children, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on April 30. 2019. Joan was born in Atlantic City where she lived most of her life. The best years were spent living on Arizona Avenue surrounded by siblings, nieces and nephews. Joan could often be found having coffee with her sisters and brothers no matter what time of the day - it was a party! Joan loved to talk and cherished her relationship, with friends and family. She will always be remembered as "Joan the phone." As family moved from Arizona Avenue, Joan never let that stop her from catching up on every last detail! A dedicated mother, Joan worked tirelessly to support her three children. Joan worked at Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City for over 45 years where she made lifetime friendships with both coworkers and customers. Her coworkers and the Dougherty family were her extended family who she held in the highest regard. She especially loved her role as Mommom. Joan adored spending time with her grandchildren. Those who knew Joan, also knew all about each of her grandkids as she would brag about them to everyone she met. She made each one feel special. Joan got to spoil Mark and Joey during their time spent living with her on Arizona Avenue. She loved having Megan, Sean and Colin at her home in Ventnor and watching them play with Roxy; her four legged companion of 17 years. Joan was predeceased by her father Nicholas Lamaine, mother Katherine Brennan, brother Jerry Brennan, and sisters Janet Onesky, Eileen Smith, Katherine Koons and Rosie Jones. Joan is reunited with Joe, her beloved husband. Joan will be sadly missed by her three children, Billy Stamat, Lynn Stamat-Proietti and Keith (Kelly) Burke. She was also blessed with 5 grandchildren, Mark and Joey Proietti; Megan, Sean, and Colin Burke; and 2 great-grandchildren Mark Jr. and Belladonna. Also mourning her loss are brothers; Andy (Maggie) Lamaine, Joseph (Julie) Lamiane and sisters Diane (Bill) Hedrich, Helen (Anthony) DeSalle and over 30 cousins, nieces and nephews all whom she loved very much. Special thanks to the entire team at Seashore Gardens Living Center for their care and support. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated for Joan Burke 11:00am Wednesday, May 8, 2019 At Our Lady Star of the Sea Church 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Visitation will begin at 10:00am until Mass at 11:00am. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements by the Gormley Funeral Home LLC, AC.
