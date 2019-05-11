Burke, Peter, - 82, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully on Tuesday. May 7, 2019 at North Cape Center. Peter was born in Philadelphia, formerly lived in Drexel Hill, PA, and has been a Cape May area resident since 2000. He served his country as a member of the US Army from 1956- 1958. Peter worked for British Petroleum and then for the Arco Refinery in Philadelphia for 39 years. He was a volunteer for Cape Regional Hospital, Performing Arts Center, and for M.A.C. center in Cape May. Peter is survived by his wife of 59 years Joan (nee Knab) Burke, his son Peter P (Linda) Burke, Jr., son Andrew J Burke, daughter Kathleen (Rodger) Nance, his sisters: Kay & Noreen, and brother Franny. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Nancy, Rita, Mary, John, Thomas, Theresa, & Joseph. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of St John Neumann, St John of God RC Church, 680 Townbank Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am; where friends will be received from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will be private. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc., 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.