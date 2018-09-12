Burkholder, Glenn, - 90, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away surrounded by loved ones on August 24, 2018. Glenn retired from the FAA in 1980 and served in the Army from 1945-1952. He was a loving and devoted Great Uncle to Callie, Alayna, JJ, and Michael. He will be greatly missed and is also survived by his nieces Trish (Doug) Richards their children Amanda (Michael) Angerman and Samantha (Chris) Bent. Michele (Frank) Jiacopello and their children Ashley, Frankie and Biz. At the request of family services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
