Burman, Robert V , - 87, of Linwood, died at his home on January 17, 2019. Bob was born and raised in Ocean City, NJ, graduated in 1950. After High School graduation, he went in to the Air Force. He then returned to his OC home. He was a long time US Postal service worker in Ocean City, retiring in 1986. Former owner of Abington Lodge with Jane. He was a volunteer for the OC Youth Athletic Association, coaching baseball, and an usher at St. John's Lutheran Church. Bob is survived by his wife Jane, children Andrew Burman (Rae Ann), Wendy Moyle (Garth), Helen Sellitsch (David) and grandchildren Alexandra and Adrienne Sellitsch, Ryan Moyle, Andreanna and Julie Burman. He was predeceased by mother Esther and father Henry, brother Scott Burman. Services for Robert will be held, Tuesday January 22 at 11:00am, at St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street and Central Ave., Ocean City. Where friends may call from 10:00am, till time of service. Burial will be private at Seaside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to OCYAA, PO Box 161, Ocean City 08226. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.