Burness, Robert, - 93, of Northfield, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Atlantic City and graduated from Atlantic City High School in June 1944. He was drafted at the age of 18, where he entered the US Navy and served for 29 years. He was a 40 year plus member of the Fleet Reserve Association and a 50 year member of the American Legion. He was an active member of veterans programs at Northfield Community School for many years. He enjoyed discussing his military career with the students each year. He loved his daily trip to Caesar's in Atlantic City and watching crime dramas on TV. He was predeceased by his wife, Kathleen and his son, Louis. He is survived by his grand- daughter, Jennifer (Joe Dean), great grandson, Sabastian, and 2 great-great granddaughters, his brother, Benjamin (Vivian deceased) and several nieces. He will be missed by his family, friends and fellow veterans. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

