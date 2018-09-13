Burnley, Elizabeth A., - 84, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Tuesday, September 11, 2018. Born in Millville to the late Preston and Edna Chambers Fisher, she was a lifetime resident of this area. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cape May Court House, where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Betty was an administrative assistant to the principal for the Avalon School District. She also was a substitute teacher for the Middle Township School District. She was a member of the Lions Club of Stone Harbor, the Stone Harbor Yacht Club, the Middle Township Alumni Association, and the PTA of Middle Township Schools.Betty is survived by her children, Tracy L. Burnley and husband Carmen DiGironimo, Paul Preston Burnley, and Scott James Burnley and wife Kristine; her grandchildren, Joshua DiDonato, Rosa Burnley, Preston Edward Burnley, Miriam Burnley, Lupita Burnley, Lurae Burnley, Carmen J. DiGironimo, Erica Burnley, and Leigha Burnley; and her sister, Vera Wilson and husband Robert. She was preceded in death by her husband James A. Burnley and her sister Dorothy Brown. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:30 am at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, 40 Route 47 South, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
