Burns, David, - 88, formerly of Wildwood Crest and Little Falls, NJ passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at Victoria Manor, N. Cape May. Dave was born March 3, 1931 in Passaic NJ. He married Anna May and raised their three children, Susan, David Jr. and Brian in Little Falls NJ. Anna May passed away in 1981. He was a Systems Analyst for Federal Paper Board in Montvale NJ for 30+ years retiring to Wildwood Crest with his wife Ann in 1995, who he married in 1983. Ann passed away in 2002. Dave was a corporal in the United States Army for 2 years. In addition to being a little league coach for 10 years, Dave continued to give back to his community when he retired. He enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels, drove for the DAV taking veterans to their appointments, was a member of the VFW and his proudest days were when he ran golf tournaments to raise money for the Love of Linda Cancer Fund. Dave is survived by his children Susan (James) Moretti, David (Kathleen) and Brian Burns, Karen (Peter) Bulley, Kevin (Sheila) Campbell, John (Diane) Campbell, grandchildren Janine (Andrew) Holt, Steven Moretti, Danielle Burns, Dawn (Dean) Bertolino, Denise (Richard) Freeman, Renee Bulley, Kelly (Eileen) Campbell, Kevin (Jenny) Campbell, Sean (Jen) Campbell, Courtney Campbell and Jazon Frings, and 7 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife Anna May, his second wife Ann, his brother Paul and his sister Elsie. A memorial gathering will be held from 2-4 PM, Saturday, April 6 at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main Street Little Falls NJ. Reception to follow. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Love of Linda Cancer Fund, PO Box 1052 Wildwood NJ 08260
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.