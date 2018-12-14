Burns, Harriet, - 98, of North Beach Haven, formerly of Juniata Park section of Philadelphia, PA, passed away peacefully on December 8th, 2018. Born June 23,1920. Harriet worked in a factory for ITE for 40 years and enjoyed spending her summer vacations and weekends on Long Beach Island. She moved to the shore permanently in 1992. Devoted wife of the late Michael F. Burns, mother of Lucille Traynor, grandmother of Gerard W. Traynor, Esquire (Lisa) and Joann Pasterkiewicz (John). Great grandmother of Katie, Sarah, Patrick, Cassie, Gerard III, Eric and Emily. Sister of the late Laura Meigio, Jean Weirback, Charles Golas, Vincent Golas, and Edward Golas and survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Monday, December 17, 2018 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Liturgy at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ 08008. Arrangements under the direction of Bugbee-Riggs Funeral Home, 1119 Long Beach Blvd., Ship Bottom, NJ 08008.
