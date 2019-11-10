Burns, Joseph Paul, - 75, of Seaville, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 in Spring Village, Galloway, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Thomas and Mary (nee Gans) Burns he was a graduate of West Catholic High School and St. Joseph's University. Joe will be remembered for his generosity to his family, friends, and many worthy organizations. He founded CASA Payroll Services in 1988 and served as President. Surviving are his Beloved Wife of 50 years Kathleen (nee Springfield) Burns, his children: Chrissy (Michael) Bell of Ocean City, NJ, Joey (Tracey) Burns of Safety Harbor, FL, Tom (Kelly) Burns of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Jimmy (Sharmayne) Burns of West Deptford, NJ. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, two sisters: Rosalie McKernan of Haddon Township, NJ and Kathleen (Bob) DiLossi of Sea Isle City, NJ. A celebration of life will be offered Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's R. C. Church, 44th Street at Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will be private. The Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Francis de Sales School. Contributions can be sent to: Sr. Mary McNulty, IHM St. Francis de Sales School 917 S. 47th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
