Burns, Robert Victor "Bob", - 70, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, was bigger than life; he cared for his community and loved everyone. His life story is well known but his essence was the love that gave him life. Patty Sheeler-Burns was everything to Bob and Bob was everything to her. Love sums up his life. Those that loved him most, his wife Patty, his sister Priscilla Clemens, nephew Chris Clemens, Norm Clemens, Priscilla's husband, and Patty Sheeler-Burns' many nephews and nieces are left in grief and disbelief that he is gone. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wildlife Aid (155 Asbury Rd, EHT NJ 08234) or the Marine Corps LE Foundation of AC (https://www.mc-lefac.org/). Bob's life will be celebrated Tuesday December 18, 2018 at Adams Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225 with visitation from 1:30 until 3:00 followed by a service for family and friends at 3 PM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.