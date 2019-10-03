Burr, Lavonne Darlene, - 61, of Egg Harbor Township, was called home on Monday, September 30th. Born on February 7th, 1958 in Atlantic City, NJ. She lived in South Jersey her entire life and attended Absegami High School. Lavonne was a loved member of Lighthouse Community Church. Her light was most illuminated through her fierce love and commitment to God through her love for her family, contagious sense of humor and enthusiastic zest for life. Lavonne is survived by her loving husband David, mother Marion Allen, eight children James Green (Michelle) Oniek Lemons (Danielle), Tiffany Lemons, Keison Burr, Kimberly Posey, Quavaun Burr, Cameron Posey and Daivon Burr and special granddaughter Ajanae Lemons. Also, ten precious grandchildren and twelve beloved brothers and sisters. Lavonne is being greeted by her deceased father Booker Graves, dad Walter Allen and her two sisters Patricia Jones, Carolyn Martin. A viewing for Lavonne will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 10 am to 11 am at Lighthouse Community Church, 1311 S Main St, Pleasantville, NJ, immediately followed by an 11 am service and repass. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
