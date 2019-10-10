Burrell, Kenneth Hosea, Sr., - 63, of Pleasantville, was born January 7, 1956, to Leather (May) and James Burrell. He departed this life surrounded by family on October 2, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Annette; nine children, LaSownda, Natasha, Kenneth, Jodi, Kenneth Jr., Leonard, Sean, Jovan and Jalil; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Burrell; a brother, Leonard Burrell; 3 aunts, Bessie Green, Clara Almore (Jimmy), and Vernese Smith; an uncle, Frederick Graham (Cynthia); 4 special friends, Doris, Marion, Sharon and Lillie; and a host of cousins, other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Family requests donations be made to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, via website at www.covingtonfh.com

