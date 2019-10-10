Burrell, Kenneth Hosea, Sr., - 63, of Pleasantville, was born January 7, 1956, to Leather (May) and James Burrell. He departed this life surrounded by family on October 2, 2019. Surviving are his wife, Annette; nine children, LaSownda, Natasha, Kenneth, Jodi, Kenneth Jr., Leonard, Sean, Jovan and Jalil; 18 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; a sister, Wanda Burrell; a brother, Leonard Burrell; 3 aunts, Bessie Green, Clara Almore (Jimmy), and Vernese Smith; an uncle, Frederick Graham (Cynthia); 4 special friends, Doris, Marion, Sharon and Lillie; and a host of cousins, other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 640 Philadelphia Avenue, Egg Harbor City, where friends may call from 9 AM. Family requests donations be made to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, via website at www.covingtonfh.com
Most Popular
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
As more outlaw bikers show up, Wildwood considers canceling Roar to Shore
-
2 doctors, 3 associates charged in ongoing health benefits fraud case
-
Northern lights possible Saturday night in New Jersey
-
Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam resigns after pleading guilty to defrauding charity
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.