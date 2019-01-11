Burroughs, Geneva (Hatcher), - 89, of Atlantic City, NJ, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, January 4, 2019 at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Geneva was married to the late James Burroughs and from that union were seven children: James (Dennis) Burroughs of Atlantic City, Marvin Burroughs (Jodi) of Atlantic City, Ronald Burroughs (Cheryl) of Raleigh, NC, Carl Burroughs of Atlantic City, Gary Burroughs (deceased), Jeffrey Burroughs of Elwood, and Genita Burroughs of Raleigh; six grandchildren, Carlene Graham, Marvin Burroughs, Carl Burroughs, Matthew Burroughs, Khadijah Burroughs and James Burroughs; and nine great-grandchildren, Nehemiah Stewart, Christopher Burroughs, Marvin Burroughs, Matthew Burroughs, Macy Burroughs, Elijah Burroughs, Lucas Burroughs, Devon Carpenter and Dakotah Carpenter. She was also Mom Mom to Alisha and Maureen Buckman, Leon Curry and Richey Brown and many others. Services will be held 11AM Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at St. James A.M.E. Church, 101 N. New York Ave, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment in Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to The Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City in the name of Geneva Burroughs. Arrangements are by Covington Funeral Home, Atco, where online condolences may be sent.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.